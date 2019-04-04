Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $16.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.85 billion and the lowest is $7.26 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $26.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $109.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.24 billion to $114.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.65 billion to $163.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Macquarie upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 265.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 122,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,107 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $8,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.