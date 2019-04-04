Uxin (UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.79. Uxin shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 3206517 shares changing hands.

UXIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uxin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.10 to $9.30 in a report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Uxin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Uxin by 995.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,250,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218,735 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Uxin by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter worth about $3,130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Uxin by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/uxin-uxin-shares-gap-up-to-3-79.html.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.