U.S. stocks moved broadly lower on Wall Street in early trading on Tuesday, reversing path in the rally.

Health care and consumer products companies led. Walgreens Boots Alliance dove after it slashed its forecast after having a poor quarter. Competitor CVS followed it lower.

Cisco and apple both produced profits. Ameriprise Financial rose 3.3%.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 106 points, or 0.4percent at 11:45 a.m..

TAKE AN ASPIRIN: Walgreens had a hassle of a quarter generic drug prices dropped, as prescription costs were trimmed by insurance companies and brand-name drug prices stalled.

Al those variables resulted in a 14% fall in second-quarter gain, which the company’s CEO described as the toughest quarter that the nation’s biggest pharmacy has confronted since forming.

Walgreens slashed its forecast.

The stock dropped 12% and helped push key rival CVS Health down by 4 percent.

LIFTOFF: Delta climbed 7% after raising its profit forecast for the current quarter. The business also said it extended a credit card venture and fuel prices were less than expected.

Other airlines rose. United Continental climbed 4 percent and American Airlines climbed 3%, and JetBlue rose 2%.

LOADED POTATO: Lamb Weston Holdings rose 3 percent following the potato products firm beat quarterly profit and revenue forecasts. It increased its sales prediction. The company specializes in frozen potato products, including french fries, mashed potatoes and browns.

ANALYST’S TAKE: Investors are still not sure which direction to move since they consider uncertainty over trade difficulties and warnings within a quarter for companies.

“Nobody wants to buy with both hands, just in case,” he said. “However, folks won’t aggressively sell everything as well, just in case.”