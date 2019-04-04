UR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (UR)

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. UR has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UR has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UR alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 423.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00015470 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000077 BTC.

UR Profile

UR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2016. UR’s official website is ur.technology . UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall

Buying and Selling UR

UR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.