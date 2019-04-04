UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $641,919.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, BigONE and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00385816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.01735991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00269281 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, Allcoin, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

