Universal Logistics (ULH) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Logistics to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $386.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 20.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

