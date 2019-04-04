Universal Display Co. (OLED) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $191,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 17,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,806,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,465. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Universal Display from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Universal Display to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

