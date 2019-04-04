Unico American (UNAM) versus Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Head to Head Review

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Unico American alerts:

18.9% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Unico American shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Unico American has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Unico American and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Unico American does not pay a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 169.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -9.43% -5.61% -2.50% Horace Mann Educators 1.54% 2.12% 0.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unico American and Horace Mann Educators’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $33.61 million 0.90 -$3.17 million N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators $1.19 billion 1.21 $18.34 million $0.68 51.81

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Unico American on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.