Umpqua (UMPQ) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

UMPQ stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

