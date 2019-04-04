UGI (UGI) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UGI. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 36,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. UGI has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UGI by 5,235.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,630,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,679 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in UGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.