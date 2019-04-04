UBS Group Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Unilever (UNIA)

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNIA. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.67 ($58.92).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

