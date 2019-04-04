UBS Group Cuts Visteon (VC) Price Target to $75.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $59.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.13.

Get Visteon alerts:

NYSE VC opened at $74.80 on Monday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.02 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.