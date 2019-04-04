UBS Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €108.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2019 // Comments off

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.65 ($117.03).

FRA:MRK opened at €101.45 ($117.97) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.