UBS Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €108.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.65 ($117.03).

FRA:MRK opened at €101.45 ($117.97) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

