UBS Group AG (UBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $32,809.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,666,752,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 56.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,150,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $196,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 130,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). UBS Group had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

