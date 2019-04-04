Ubcoin Market Price Tops $0.0015 (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Ubcoin Market has a market cap of $501,159.00 and approximately $625.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubcoin Market token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including COSS, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00507860 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00067079 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005780 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000290 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000702 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003404 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market (CRYPTO:UBC) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official website is ubcoin.io/en . The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin . Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

