U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

