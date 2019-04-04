Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI) shares shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 6,335,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Get Two Shields Investments alerts:

WARNING: “Two Shields Investments (TSI) Shares Up 2.5%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/two-shields-investments-tsi-shares-up-2-5.html.

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.