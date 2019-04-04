Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRCB. ValuEngine raised Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of TRCB stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.43. Two Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 35.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 286.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

