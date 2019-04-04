Twitter (TWTR) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of -2.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.61.

TWTR stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $741,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,875,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 5,944 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $176,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,465,707 shares of company stock valued at $46,642,603 over the last ninety days. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

