Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.18

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Twenty-First Century Fox has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Twenty-First Century Fox to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $16,195,430.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,779,105.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

