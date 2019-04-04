Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

TUP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $505.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.53 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 114.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 3,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $95,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman E V. Goings purchased 3,700 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,461.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,887 shares of company stock worth $295,068 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 238.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

