Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Receives $33.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,894. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

In related news, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trustmark by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Trustmark by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

