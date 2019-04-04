Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Insider Asher Bearman Sells 12,500 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, March 29th, Asher Bearman sold 10,300 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $335,574.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. 24,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,697. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,099.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.16 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 12,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Insider Asher Bearman Sells 12,500 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/trupanion-inc-trup-insider-asher-bearman-sells-12500-shares.html.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.