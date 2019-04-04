TrueCar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TRUE)

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,112% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $692.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. TrueCar’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $53,378.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,983. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,878 shares of company stock valued at $64,045. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TrueCar by 463.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 348,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $2,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TrueCar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TrueCar by 295.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUE. Citigroup began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut TrueCar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

