TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $406,699,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,248,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,057,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 342.8% during the third quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,866,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,650 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.01.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

