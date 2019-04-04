TransUnion (TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:TRU opened at $68.81 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,232,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $149,253.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,502,486.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,041 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,553 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 7,134.4% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,708,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $132,399,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in TransUnion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,418,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,796,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 606,359 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

