Traders Sell Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) on Strength (PHO)

Investors sold shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) on strength during trading on Thursday. $0.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.97 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Invesco Water Resources ETF had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Invesco Water Resources ETF traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $34.27

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

