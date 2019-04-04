Traders Sell Intel (INTC) on Strength (INTC)

Investors sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $113.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $197.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.47 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intel had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Intel traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $55.92

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

