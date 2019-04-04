Traders Sell Illumina (ILMN) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $43.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.00 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Illumina had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Illumina traded up $3.10 for the day and closed at $319.20Specifically, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $977,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,279 shares in the company, valued at $98,717,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.51, for a total transaction of $949,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,113,802.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,826 shares of company stock worth $10,535,887. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.97.

The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 94.7% during the first quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 23,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.8% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 15,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

