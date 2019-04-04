Traders Buy Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $34.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.88 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Omnicom Group had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Omnicom Group traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $73.54

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $37,021.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $192,339.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10,214.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 965,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,625 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

