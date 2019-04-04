Traders Buy IBM (IBM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $109.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.22 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, IBM had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. IBM traded down ($0.85) for the day and closed at $142.78

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IBM to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other IBM news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $780,645.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 67,055 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 52,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

