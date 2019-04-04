Traders Buy Huazhu Group (HTHT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $39.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.31 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Huazhu Group had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Huazhu Group traded down ($1.20) for the day and closed at $43.67

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Huazhu Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

