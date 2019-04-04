Traders Buy Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $34.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.60 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Enterprise Products Partners had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Enterprise Products Partners traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $29.48

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

