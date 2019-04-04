Thrive Token (THRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 63.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $23.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $770.58 or 0.15632528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000254 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,182,345 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

