The Western Union (WU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Union’s consumer-to-consumer segment remains attractive and investment in technology bode well for growth. The company’s growing share of revenues from digital platform is another positive. The business transformation program named Wu Way will further streamline the company's operations and lead to cost savings. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its Business Solutions unit has been underperforming, creating a drag on revenues. Exposure to foreign exchange volatility will be a bit of a drag on earnings. The company is also facing significant competition from new fintech companies that have entered the industry in recent years. Its negative return on equity makes the stock looks unattractive.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

WU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 71,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $402,782.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,265.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $85,840,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

