The Newest: Elaine Wynn testifies about misconduct claims

Elaine Wynn is defending her decision not to disclose to Massachusetts regulators a $7.5 million reimbursement her ex-husband Steve Wynn forced to a former worker who accused him of rape.

The state’s gambling commission is currently holding hearings on what company leaders knew about allegations of sexual misconduct from Steve Wynn since it considers the fate of the business’s license and its $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor resort.

The allegations have been denied by steve Wynn.

Elaine Wynn co-founded Wynn Resorts and is the corporation’s largest shareholder. She also told the commission Thursday that she depended on the provider’s attorneys to decide what ought to be disclosed to authorities as a casino license was sought by the firm in 2013.

Wynn says the organization’s lawyer was advised by her in 2009 concerning the 2005 settlement. Board members say they didn’t understand about the compensation until 2016.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are currently questioning Wynn Resorts leaders about the things they understood about allegations of sexual misconduct against firm founder Steve Wynn.

The state’s gaming commission has been restarting its questioning of CEO Matt Maddox. Maddox is a close confidant of firm founder Steve Wynn. In addition, it is anticipated to query Wynn’s ex-wife Elaine Wynn, who is a major shareholder.

It’s the next and possibly last day of public hearings as regulators consider whether the provider is still appropriate to hold a country casino permit. A written decision is anticipated later and has implications for Encore Boston Harbor, the hotel the company expects to start in June.

The commission received a report Tuesday that concluded company executives concealed allegations from Steve Wynn. The allegations have been denied by him.