The Latest families saddened by air crash report

The Latest about the reactions to the report issued by the government on the March 10 wreck of their Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet soon after takeoff which murdered all 157 people aboard.

7:45 p.m.

A sister of one of the crash victims of the Airlines airport said the death of her brother is grieving amid the launch on Thursday of the preliminary report. Konjit Shafi, who also lost her brother Sintayehu Shafi in the wreck, told The Associated Press that her family is unsettled from the news reports that are coming out throughout the day.

“Today’s preliminary report suggests Boeing might have done much better in telling the issue with the aircraft system early on,” she explained, surrounded by her family members in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. “This is causing us a fantastic deal of pain. It’s so sad to learn that our nearest and dearest could have been spared if this issue has been discovered on time”

Konjit explained her family hasn’t yet decided to hire a legal team and is waiting for the report to emerge.

“We shall do what we have to do when it’s the correct time for uspersonally,” she stated. “However we want justice. Not a postponed justice but a fast one. I heard one year, the report may take. But that’s too long”

A senior mechanic with a Toyota automobile in Ethiopia , the overdue Sintayehu, traveled to attend a training course.

“My late brother was the only one who used to drive me back home every day after work,” she said tearfully. “Today I have to walk all of the way from the main street to my home. And that’s become a lengthy walk.”

The pilots of some Airlines airplane that was doomed followed all of the recommended procedures of Boeing when the airplane began to nose dive but still couldn’t save it, according to findings from a report. The airplane crashed just six minutes killing all 157 people aboard.

The analysis, based on cockpit voice recorders and flight data around the Boeing 737 Max 8, was not published in total. Boeing declined to comment pending its review of the report about the March 10 accident.

The Max 8 has been under scrutiny as a Lion Air flight crashed off the coast of Indonesia under conditions in October. Thursday’s revelations raise concerns about repeated assertions by Boeing and U.S. regulators that pilots may regain control in some emergencies by subsequent steps which have turning off an anti-stall system designed especially for the Max, referred to by its acronym, MCAS.

Investigators are looking into the function of MCAS, which under some circumstances can lower the nose of the plane. The Max continues to be grounded global pending a program fix which Boeing is rolling out, which still needs to be approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other authorities.

Ethiopian investigators did not specifically mention that the MCAS, but advocated that Boeing inspection”the aircraft flight management system related to the flight controllability.” They also recommended that aviation officials affirm before allowing the airplanes to fly 20, that issues have been satisfactorily addressed.

Investigations are also looking at the function of the Federal Aviation Administration from the U.S., which certified the Max at 2017, dropped to ground it after the first deadly crash in October. The agency was reluctant to ground the planes and has been one of the agencies that are last to achieve that.

The FAA, which must certify before it can go back into the atmosphere, the 737 Max is safe, said in a statement that the investigation is in its early stages.

“As we know more about the mishap and findings become available, we’ll take proper action,” the agency stated.

The announcement did not say as recommended by investigators if the FAA would examine the Max’s flight control system, and FAA spokesman Greg Martin would not comment beyond the statement. Boeing is working on enhancements to the MCAS applications that would allow it to be easier to disable and less competitive in pointing down the nose. The FAA has said it will review the program before permitting the Max to fly again.

The agency said Monday it expects Boeing’s final program developments for 737 Max airliners”at the coming months”

But it wasn’t clear if the Ethiopians are looking for a wider update in the Max’s flight controllers or just that.

What also is not clear is if the Ethiopian pilots followed closely the recommendations of Boeing in managing the system pointing down the nose, on the letter.

The pilots initially followed the emergency steps of Boeing however for an unknown reason , the system turned back , an official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as at the time, Ethiopian investigators hadn’t published their preliminary accounts. The procedures of boeing instruct pilots continue flying for the remainder of the flight and to depart from the MCAS system discharged.

Researchers did not deal with that issue during its press conference, stating that the pilots had completed what they were supposed to.

“The team performed each of the processes repeatedly supplied by the maker but was unable to control the aircraft carrier,” said Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges.

Moges told The New York Times the pilots turned MCAS off and on, but she couldn’t say how many occasions. That will be addressed in the final report, she explained.

In a statement Ethiopian Airlines said its pilots followed instructions that were Boeing. “Despite their hard work and complete compliance with all the emergency procedures, it was very unfortunate that they could not regain the plane by the persistence of nose diving,” the airline said.

The Ethiopian officials didn’t say whether the MCAS system triggered due to a faulty sensor which measures the angle of the plane relative to the end. One of the sensors malfunctioned triggering the MCAS system.

David Hassean aviation analyst and analyst of industry book airliners.de from Berlin, states it’s significant that the report revealed that the pilots followed the proper procedures, because that links the case more closely into the Lion Air crash.

“What is special about this situation is both crashes appear to have a really, very similar motive. This is something which is very uncommon in air travel.

He noticed crash reports aren’t supposed to assign blame that was legal and that it is too soon to understand what the legal consequences might be to Boeing, but it definitely raises the strain on the business.

“If pilots sit and follow the principles that have been given to them from the maker, then they should have the ability to depend on the simple fact they are right,” Hasse said.

However, an professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology John Hansman, said turning the MCAS system back after disabling it would be a logical step for the pilots to take. Boeing procedures state they should flip two buttons to the left of the knees that would cut power, if pilots realize that the airplane is pointing down the nose. By transferring the stabilizer with all the 12, MCAS points down the nose. After scrutinizing the solder, the pilots will have needed to restrain it by turning a wheel to point up the nose.

Turning the wheel is somewhat significantly slower compared to the motors, so MCAS could have flipped back on in hopes of utilizing the electric motors to quickly point up the nose, he supposed.

Hansman said it is key to understand long after takeoff closed MCAS off and it required to diagnose the issue, and if the angle of attack detector malfunctioned. The later they shut off it , the less time that they had to recover, he explained. He would like to know at exactly what stage the MCAS system was turned back on and when it was too late to stop the crash.

