The Latest: Business says it is working to put the fire out

1:15 p.m.

The president and CEO of a company whose plant caught fire Texas says crews are operating together with local fire fighters to extinguish the blaze.

Foley says the company is”profoundly saddened” to confirm the injuries and fatality. He says the firm has activated its emergency response group and incident command center because of the blaze.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez states that preliminary data demonstrates that isobutylene remains burning, and began the flame.

Isobutylene is a flammable colorless gas used in the production of high octane gas.

___

1 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez states after Tuesday in KMCO broke out in Crosby two folks were life-flighted. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Gonzalez says information indicates that the flame was started by the chemical isobutylene, and is still burning. Thick plumes of black smoke can be seen rising in the plant.

Residents who live within 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of this plant have been told to stay inside their windows closed and heating and cooling systems turned off.

___

12:50 p.m.

Authorities have informed residents inside a 1-mile radius of a burning chemical plant near Houston to remain inside.

Tuesday’s fire at the KMCO chemical plant at Crosby comes about two weeks after a March 17 refuge in a petrochemical storage facility in Deer Park, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Crosby.

Emergency officials say individuals must turn off all fans and heating and cooling systems, and also to go into a living room with no windows.

Schools near the plant are also overburdened set up.

Based on a web site, KMCO is a chemical company that offers fluid products and chemicals for the oilfield market.

___

12:20 p.m.

Fire officials at Texas say early reports show two people are injured following a fire in a compound plant that is Houston-area and that one person is unaccounted for.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says that the fire is burning at a KMCO chemical plant in Crosby. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising in the plant.

1 worker told Houston television station KPRC the plant had been in the process of being evacuated as workers were advised that there had been a flow of some kind.

The worker said about 20 employees left the plant exploded. He said workers had to crawl under a gate because the gate was locked.

___

12:01 p.m.

A fire has erupted at a compound plant, hammering a plume of thick, black smoke into the atmosphere, and police say two workers might have been hurt.

Harris county Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says which to a roadway near the fire of Tuesday was closed down in a KMCO compound plant at Crosby, a northeast Houston suburb.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising in the plant.

The flame comes approximately two weeks following a March 17 refuge in a petrochemical storage facility in Deer Park, situated about 20 miles (32 km ) south of Crosby.

According to a web site, KMCO is a company that delivers coolant and brake fluid products and chemicals for the oilfield market.

Sheldon college districts and the Crosby have asked students and staff to shield in place at their campuses.