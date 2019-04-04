The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

CG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. 2,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,065. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.99 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,907,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Palo Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

