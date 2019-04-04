Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

TEVA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 498,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,092,378. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $69,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $35,414.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $283,458. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 577,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

