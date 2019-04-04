Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.
TEVA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 498,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,092,378. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $69,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $35,414.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $283,458. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 577,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
