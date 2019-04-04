Tennant (TNC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,465,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,271,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,874,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Tennant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

