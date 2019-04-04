Teligent Inc (TLGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Teligent reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 66.08%. The business had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut Teligent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teligent during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Teligent by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teligent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teligent stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Teligent has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.54.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

