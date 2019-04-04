Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Telephone & Data Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.00. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,870,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,364,000 after buying an additional 1,293,815 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,181,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,145,175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3,656.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,006,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after buying an additional 980,089 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,074,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,599.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,127. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

