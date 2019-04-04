Teladoc Health (TDOC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teladoc’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. With a number of acquisitions completed since its inception, the company has expanded its distribution capabilities and broadened its service offering. It is witnessing growth in its client roster due to the addition of new clients across multiple market segments. Teladoc is witnessing an increase in revenues driven by a rise membership and visits. However, it has incurred significant losses and has been unable to generate cash from operations. The company’s struggle may continue in the coming quarters too. Its high debt level caused a spike in interest expenses, which weighs on operating margins.”

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teladoc Health from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $55.46 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $73,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,891,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,949,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,307 shares of company stock worth $8,045,212 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,455.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.