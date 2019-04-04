TEKcoin (TEK) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, TEKcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TEKcoin has a market capitalization of $56,681.00 and $0.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEKcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TEKcoin

TEKcoin (TEK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEKcoin’s official website is tekcoin.org

Buying and Selling TEKcoin

TEKcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEKcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEKcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

