TCF Financial (TCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its increasing loans and strong deposit mix will likely continue to aid profitability. Also, it has been benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged. Though, declining fee income and persistent rise in expenses might deter bottom-line expansion, the company's investments in technology in order to improve customer experience shall bode well in the long-term.”

TCF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded TCF Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TCF Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE:TCF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. 14,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,362. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 109,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 84,780 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,785,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after acquiring an additional 86,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

