Takkt (TTK) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.35 ($21.34).

Get Takkt alerts:

TTK stock opened at €15.12 ($17.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.03 million and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Takkt has a 12-month low of €12.00 ($13.95) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.