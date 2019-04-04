Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 301.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,160 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 116,534 shares during the period. Tableau Software makes up approximately 2.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DATA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Tableau Software to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In related news, insider Chris Stolte sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $23,079,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,167.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $24,336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,766,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 752,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,574,008 over the last 90 days. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DATA traded down $6.31 on Thursday, reaching $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,409. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.24. Tableau Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.92.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

