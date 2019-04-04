Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Receives $18.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

SYBX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,643. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 1,922.02%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $87,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

