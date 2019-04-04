Switch (SWCH) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news impact score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Switch’s analysis:

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Switch has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.44, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Switch had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

